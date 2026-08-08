Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Gives up one run in no-decision

Eovaldi didn't factor into the decision Friday against the Orioles after allowing one run on four hits and two walks while striking out two over 5.1 innings.

Eovaldi kept Baltimore off the board outside of Coby Mayo's RBI single in the second inning, though he wasn't especially dominant with just two strikeouts. The right-hander departed with one out in the sixth and Texas still trailing 1-0, leaving him in line for the loss before Pederson's two-run homer later in the frame took him off the hook. Eovaldi lowered his ERA to 4.21 with the solid outing, though his lack of strikeouts limited his fantasy production Friday. His next start is scheduled on the road against the Angels.