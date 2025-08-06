Eovaldi (10-3) earned the win Tuesday against the Yankees, allowing one hit and no walks in eight shutout innings. He struck out six.

Eovaldi was nearly untouchable while setting a season low in hits allowed, as he kept a formidable Yankees lineup at bay Tuesday. The 35-year-old veteran right-hander fired at least seven frames for the third time in his past four starts, and he's been simply magnificent when healthy in 2025. With a 1.38 ERA, 0.84 WHIP and 111:20 K:BB over 111 frames for the year, Eovaldi will be looking to keep the good times rolling next week at home versus the Diamondbacks.