The Rangers placed Eovaldi (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday, retroactive to Sunday.

Eovaldi is expected to miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign due to a rotator cuff strain, cutting short what had been a phenomenal season with a 1.73 ERA and 0.85 WHIP through 130 innings (22 starts). Caleb Boushley will join the Rangers' bullpen and take Eovaldi's place on the active roster; meanwhile, Jacob Latz will claim the fifth spot in the rotation.