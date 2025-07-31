Eovaldi (9-3) earned the win over the Angels on Wednesday, allowing one run on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over seven innnings.

Eovaldi was excellent again Wednesday, giving up just a fourth-inning run. Though he notched only four punchouts, he recorded 12 whiffs. The right-hander registered his third quality start over his past four outings and extended his winning streak to five contests. Over those five starts, he's posted a miniscule 0.59 ERA with a 30:8 K:BB over 30.2 innings.