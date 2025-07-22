Manager Bruce Bochy said Eovaldi (back) will either start Wednesday against the Athletics or Friday versus Atlanta, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

The veteran right-hander said Tuesday that he's ready to take the mound Wednesday versus the A's, but the skipper indicated that the organization is still deciding on its pitching plans. Eovaldi was scratched from Sunday's scheduled start due to back tightness, an issue which no longer appears to be a concern.