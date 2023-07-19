Eovaldi (11-3) earned the win Tuesday versus the Rays after he allowed two hits and three walks over six shutout innings. He struck out two.

Eovaldi set a season-low with just a pair of strikeouts and walked at least three batters for the third straight start, but he still produced his seventh scoreless outing of the year. The right-hander's command hasn't been great for the past month-plus with 20 walks issued across his past 43.1 frames, but he still has a 3.53 ERA and 1.15 WHIP during that stretch. He's tied for the major-league lead in wins with four other pitchers.