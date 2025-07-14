Eovaldi (7-3) picked up the win Sunday against Houston, allowing one run on five hits and one walk over 7.2 innings. He struck out seven.

Eovaldi has been dominant this season, allowing no more than three runs in an outing. He's stepped up his game even more in July, yielding two runs (one earned) on 12 hits and two walks with 18 strikeouts across three starts. Sunday's appearance marked Eovaldi's first time pitching more than six innings since a month-long stay on the injured list that sidelined him for almost all of June. The 35-year-old has a 1.58 ERA entering the All-Star break. He hasn't posted an ERA below 3.63 in his career.