Rangers president of baseball operations Chris Young said Monday that the club is targeting Wednesday against the Athletics for Eovaldi's (back) next start, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Eovaldi had to be scratched from a scheduled outing Sunday versus the Tigers due to back tightness, but he will avoid the 15-day injured list and take the ball Wednesday as long as he continues to make progress. The veteran right-hander has permitted just two runs (one earned) with a 19:2 K:BB across 18.2 innings in his three starts this month.