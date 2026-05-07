Eovaldi (4-4) earned the win Wednesday against the Yankees, allowing one run on three hits and no walks in eight innings. He struck out eight.

Facing the first-place Yankees in a second straight start, Eovaldi delivered perhaps his finest showing of the season thus far. The 36-year-old right-hander registered 19 whiffs en route to fanning a season-high eight, spun a season-most eight frames and even matched a season low in hits allowed in Wednesday's gem. Eovaldi will try to further improve on his 4.15 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 47:10 K:BB over 47.2 innings in his next outing, which is slated to come versus Arizona.