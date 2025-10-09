Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Undergoes sports hernia surgery
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eovaldi underwent surgery Wednesday to repair a sports hernia, Jeff Wilson of DLLS Sports reports.
The typical recovery timeline for the procedure is 6-to-8 weeks, which will allow Eovaldi to begin his offseason throwing program when he normally would. He is expected to be fully recovered from the hernia surgery and also his late-season rotation cuff strain in time for the start of spring training. Eovaldi held a 1.73 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 129:21 K:BB across 130 innings for the Rangers in 2025.
