Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Will start for Rangers on Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eovaldi (back) will start for the Rangers on Friday against Atlanta, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.
Eovaldi had to be scratched from his last scheduled outing this past weekend due to back tightness, but he's bounced back since then and has been cleared to rejoin the rotation. The veteran right-hander will be pitching on 11 days' rest, as his last start came in the final game before the All-Star break.
