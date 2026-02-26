Rangers' Nathan Eovaldi: Works into third inning
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Eovaldi allowed two hits and one walk while striking out four over 2.2 innings in Wednesday's spring start against the Guardians.
Eovaldi upped his pitch count to 43 (29 strikes) and had three up-and-downs in his second Cactus League start. The right-hander was much better Wednesday than in his spring debut last week when he allowed a pair of home runs and three runs overall in two innings.
