Patton cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Round Rock on Saturday.
Patton lost his spot on the Rangers' 40-man roster Thursday, but he'll remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Over 11 relief appearances for Round Rock, he's posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.58 WHIP in 10.1 innings.
