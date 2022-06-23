The Rangers designated Patton for assignment Thursday.
Patton lost his spot on the 40-man roster to outfielder Steven Duggar (oblique), whom the Rangers acquired from the Giants on Thursday and then activated from the 60-day injured list. Since being activated from the injured list May 11 and getting optioned to Triple-A Round Rock, Patton produced a 3.86 ERA and 1.61 WHIP over 9.1 innings out of the bullpen for the Rangers' top affiliate.
More News
-
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Activated, sent to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Shut down with oblique strain•
-
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Has strong outing•
-
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Back from Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Rangers' Spencer Patton: Left off roster for now•