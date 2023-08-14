Jankowski (personal) was activated from the paternity list Monday.
Jankowski -- following the birth of his child -- missed the entirety of the series the Rangers played against the Giants over the weekend, but he is back with the club and will be available moving forward. He figures to reclaim his role as the regular left fielder against right-handed pitchers.
