Jankowski went 1-for-1 with a stolen base in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Athletics.
Jankowski pinch hit for Bubba Thompson and finished out the game in left field. The former claimed an Opening Day roster because Leody Taveras opened the season on the IL, but he's remained on the team and provided marginal value. His three steals is tied for the team high with Marcus Semien, and Jankowski has worked his way into the left field rotation.
