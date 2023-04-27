Jankowski (hip) said Thursday that he expects to avoid the injured list, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Jankowski is not in the Rangers' starting lineup Thursday night against the Yankees after leaving Wednesday's game with left hip tightness, but it seems to be a relatively minor issue. Consider the outfielder day-to-day.
