Jankowski went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Friday's 9-8 loss to Milwaukee.

Jankowski snapped an 0-for-9 skid with a seventh-inning single -- his first hit since coming off the paternity list earlier this week -- then later had a run-producing double and scored in the ninth, as a Texas rally fell short. The speedy outfielder, who leads the Rangers with 16 steals, has slumped since late July; Friday's multi-hit effort was the first since July 25. Jankowski is batting just .111 (4-for-36) over the last 16 games with one stolen base during that stretch.