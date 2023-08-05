Jankowski is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Marlins.

Jankowski sat out Friday with lefty Jesus Luzardo pitching for Miami, and the outfielder is sitting again Saturday despite righty George Soriano taking the bump. Jankowski is scuffing at the plate over his past seven games, going 1-for-17 with a double, four walks, two RBI and a steal. Ezequiel Duran will receive another look in left field while Robbie Grossman serves as the designated hitter.