Jankowski started in left field, batted eighth and went 2-for-3 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 7-6 loss to the White Sox.

When Jankowski starts, he typically bats eighth ahead of some hot hitters: Leody Taveras, Marcus Semien and Corey Seager. If Jankowiski gets on base, there's a good chance one or more of them can move him along. On Tuesday, all three followed with hits or walks at various points in the game, and Seager (three hits five RBI) was the best of the lot. For now, Jankowski is the preferred backup to Ezequiel Duran in left field.