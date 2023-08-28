Jankowski is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Mets.

The lefty-hitting Jankowski will sit out against a right-handed starting pitcher for the second day in a row, and he could be in danger of surrendering his strong-side platoon role while he's in the midst of a 4-for-24 slump at the plate over his past seven games. J.P. Martinez will pick up another start in the outfield after slugging his first career home run in Sunday's 7-6 loss to the Twins.