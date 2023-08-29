Jankowski is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mets.

This is the third straight game on the bench for Jankowski, though this is the first of those absences to come against a left-handed pitcher (Jose Quintana). Jankowski has been filling the strong side of a platoon in left field but may be losing his grip on the role given his .454 OPS in 22 games since the start of August. Robbie Grossman is starting in left and batting sixth Tuesday in New York.