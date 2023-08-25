Jankowski went 3-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in a loss to the Twins on Thursday.

Among Jankowski's trio of hits was a third-inning single that plated two runs. The outfielder added a theft in the contest, giving him a team-high 17 steals on the season. That total and Jankowski's .286 batting average and .376 OBP give him some fantasy value, though he's not going to provide much power -- he has just one homer over 220 at-bats on the campaign.