Jankowski went 0-for-2 with two walks and a stolen base in Thursday's 5-3 win over the White Sox.

Jankowski swiped a bag for the first time in eight contests and is up to 16 (caught once) over 69 games. A recent dip in getting on base -- 1-for-14 with two walks heading into Thursday's game -- has limited Jankowski's opportunities to run.