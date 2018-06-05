Cron (forearm) is in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.

A hit-by-pitch near the forearm forced Cron from Sunday's game, but X-rays were negative and he will not end up missing a start as a result of the injury. While Cron is playing regularly and is on pace for a 30-homer campaign, he has pretty dramatic lefty/righty platoon splits (.244/.309/.431 against right-handed pitching). He will face right-hander Max Scherzer on Tuesday.