Rays' C.J. Cron: Back over Mendoza Line on Friday
Cron went 2-for-4 with a run in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies on Friday.
Cron boosted his average up over the Mendoza Line with his first multi-hit effort of the season, which also extended his modest hitting streak to three games. The 28-year-old has hit safely seven of his nine April contests overall, but a 31.9 percent strikeout rate in the early going is still helping keep his average well below acceptable levels.
More News
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...