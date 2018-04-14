Cron went 2-for-4 with a run in a 2-1 loss to the Phillies on Friday.

Cron boosted his average up over the Mendoza Line with his first multi-hit effort of the season, which also extended his modest hitting streak to three games. The 28-year-old has hit safely seven of his nine April contests overall, but a 31.9 percent strikeout rate in the early going is still helping keep his average well below acceptable levels.