Rays' C.J. Cron: Benched for second straight game
Cron is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cron will ride the pine for back-to-back games against opposing right-handers, suggesting that he may be the soft side of a platoon at first base with Brad Miller. With a 1-for-7 showing at the plate through three games, Miller hasn't exactly established himself as a lineup mainstay yet, so it isn't out of the question that Cron eventually emerges as the primary option at the position.
