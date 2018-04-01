Cron is out of the lineup Sunday against the Red Sox, Roger Mooney of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cron will ride the pine for back-to-back games against opposing right-handers, suggesting that he may be the soft side of a platoon at first base with Brad Miller. With a 1-for-7 showing at the plate through three games, Miller hasn't exactly established himself as a lineup mainstay yet, so it isn't out of the question that Cron eventually emerges as the primary option at the position.

