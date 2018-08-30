Rays' C.J. Cron: Big day in win
Cron went 4-for-5 with a home run, a double, one RBI, two runs scored and a strikeout in Wednesday's win over the Braves.
Cron connected for his 25th home run to lead off the third inning as part of a season-high four-hit night. The 28-year-old has been sharing time as the designated hitter with Ji-Man Choi, but Cron has been making the most of his playing time of late with a .366 average (15-for-41) with three homers over his last 11 games to raise his slash line to .256/.324/.487.
