Cron went 2-for-4 with a walk, a home run and two RBI in a 10-3 win during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.

The blast was his eighth of the season, and Cron has now boosted his slash line to .282/.333/.486 after racking up four straight multi-hit performances, including both ends of Saturday's twin bill.

