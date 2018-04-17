Cron went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in an 8-4 win over the Rangers on Monday.

Cron squared up on a fourth-inning Martin Perez offering and blasted a 401-foot shot to center, his second round tripper of the season. The 28-year-old now sports a six-game hitting streak, a span during which he's generated four of his six RBI on the season.