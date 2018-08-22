Rays' C.J. Cron: Clears waivers
Cron has passed through waivers and is eligible to be traded, Marc Topkin of The Tampa Bay Times reports.
Manager Kevin Cash basically summed up the logic behind putting Cron on waivers, stating, "There are players on this roster right now we want to get some looks at, and in fairness to him they're going to come at the expense of some of his at-bats." Dating back to Aug. 10, Cron has started just six of the club's last 11 games, during which he's hit .360 with an OPS of 1.080, so it appears his productivity doesn't have much correlation with the 28-year-old's playing time, which echoes Cash's remark. Though no club has claimed him just yet, there's still 10 days to go for a trade to be worked out in order for Cron to be eligible for postseason play.
