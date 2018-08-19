Cron went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Red Sox.

His sixth-inning blast off David Price spoiled a potential shutout bid but otherwise didn't affect the outcome. It was Cron's 23rd homer of the year but his first in August, and the slugger has a sluggish .191/.264/.426 slash line in 15 games since the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories