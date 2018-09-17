Cron went 2-for-3 with a two-run home run, two RBI and a walk Sunday against the Athletics.

Cron belted a two-run homer to kick off the scoring in the first inning, notching his 63rd and 64th RBI of the 2018 campaign. He'll continue to share playing time at first base with Jake Bauers down the stretch of the regular season. Cron sports a .252/.319/.485 slash line through 126 games this year.