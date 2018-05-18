Cron went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and a steal in the Rays' 7-1 win over the Angels on Thursday.

Cron kept his recent hot streak right on rolling, as this marked this straight game with a homer and his fourth time leaving the yard in his last six contests overall. The 28-year-old also swiped his first bag of the year for good measure and although that shouldn't be considered likely to be a common occurrence, Cron has been providing excellent fantasy value this season as his slash line now sits at .293/.341/.537 with 11 home runs through 164 at-bats.