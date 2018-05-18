Rays' C.J. Cron: Continues hot streak
Cron went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, two runs and a steal in the Rays' 7-1 win over the Angels on Thursday.
Cron kept his recent hot streak right on rolling, as this marked this straight game with a homer and his fourth time leaving the yard in his last six contests overall. The 28-year-old also swiped his first bag of the year for good measure and although that shouldn't be considered likely to be a common occurrence, Cron has been providing excellent fantasy value this season as his slash line now sits at .293/.341/.537 with 11 home runs through 164 at-bats.
More News
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...
-
Podcast: Barria or Lyles?
Have Jaime Barria and Jordan Lyles joined the mixed league discussion? Which pitchers should...
-
Let's make a trade
Getting an informed second opinion on a trade? Priceless. Chris Towers shares his takes on...
-
Waivers: Lyles earns our attention
Heath Cummings said presumed journeyman Jordan Lyles did enough on Tuesday to warrant atte...