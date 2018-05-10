Cron went 2-for-4 with a run in a loss to the Braves on Wednesday.

Cron continues to serve as one of the Rays' steadiest sources of offense, as factoring in Wednesday's production, he's now reached safely in 15 straight games. The 28-year-old has compiled 12 extra-base hits (five doubles, two home runs) overall, and his current .201 ISO represents a career high.