Rays' C.J. Cron: Day off Friday
Cron is not in the lineup Friday against the Marlins, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Cron entered the All-Star break with a solid .256/.327/.479 line and a career-high 19 homers. He'll sit Friday, with Ji-Man Choi acting as the Rays' designated hitter.
