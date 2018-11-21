Cron was shifted off the 40-man roster Tuesday by Tampa Bay, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Cron cranked 30 home runs over 140 games for the Rays in 2018, but he'll be moved off the 40-man roster to make room for minor-league prospects ahead of the Rule 5 draft deadline. Tampa Bay could still pull off a trade, but he's more likely to be claimed off waivers or head to free agency.