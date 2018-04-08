Rays' C.J. Cron: Draws fifth straight start
Cron will serve as the Rays' designated hitter and bat cleanup Sunday against the Red Sox, Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
It's not surprising that the Rays will leverage the platoon advantage and insert the righty-hitting Cron into their lineup with southpaw Eduardo Rodriguez starting for Boston, but it appears manager Kevin Cash may be growing comfortable with deploying Cron as an everyday player. The 28-year-old is picking up his fifth consecutive start Sunday, with two turns against right-handed pitching included among that stretch.
