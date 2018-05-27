Cron went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Cron delivered a two-run double in the second inning off Andrew Cashner to put the Rays up 5-1. He has been relatively quiet of late, with this being his first multi-RBI game since May 15. He'll look to use this performance to get back on track, as he is slugging only .432 for the month of May after posting a .552 mark in April.