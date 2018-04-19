Rays' C.J. Cron: Extends hitting streak Wednesday
Cron went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.
Cron's timely sixth-inning single to center plated Daniel Robertson and snapped a 1-1 tie. The 28-year-old now has an eight-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 10 straight overall, bumping his season average from .167 to .270 in the process.
