Cron went 2-for-4 with an RBI single in a 4-2 win over the Rangers on Wednesday.

Cron's timely sixth-inning single to center plated Daniel Robertson and snapped a 1-1 tie. The 28-year-old now has an eight-game hitting streak and has reached safely in 10 straight overall, bumping his season average from .167 to .270 in the process.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories