Cron is out of the lineup Sunday against the Astros.

The slumping Cron will hit the bench for the second time in three days after finishing June with a .130/.244/.299 batting line over 22 contests. As one of the top power hitters on the roster, Cron still seems on track to retain a near-everyday role in the Rays lineup, but he'll likely be subject to more frequent rest until his bat starts to heat up. Carlos Gomez will serve as the designated hitter in Cron's stead in the series finale.