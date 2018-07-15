Rays' C.J. Cron: Goes deep as pinch hitter
Cron went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, a walk and another run scored after entering as a pinch hitter Saturday during the Rays' 19-6 win over the Twins.
Cron wasn't in the starting lineup but did plenty of damage upon entering the contest. He took a Matt Belisle curveball over the center-field fence in the eighth inning as Tampa Bay piled on during a 15-run stampede across the final three innings. The first baseman has enjoyed a breakthrough 2018 so far, having rattled off a .254/.326/.480 slash with 19 homers and 49 RBI in 371 first-half plate appearances.
