Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Astros.

Cron got the scoring started with his solo blast in the second inning, and it proved to be the final margin in the 2-1 victory. The 28-year-old has been having a dreadful June, going just 6-for-55 (.109), but four of those six hits have left the yard. Tuesday's homer was his 16th, matching the career-high output he achieved in each of the last three seasons.