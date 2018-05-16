Rays' C.J. Cron: Goes yard in win
Cron went 2-for-5 with a two-run homer and a pair of strikeouts in Tuesday's win over the Royals.
Cron's homer got the Rays on the board in the first inning, as he extended his hitting streak to eight - including four straight with an extra-base hit. the 28-year-old's current career-high in the home run department is 16, which he's reached in each of the last three seasons, but he's already gone deep nine times in just 39 games to go along with a .284/.331/.503 slash line.
