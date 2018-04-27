Rays' C.J. Cron: Hits another home run Thursday
Cron went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run Thursday against the Orioles.
Cron remained hot, blasting his fourth home run in as many days. He is seeing regular playing time and he has taken advantage by posting a .517 slugging percentage through 87 at-bats. Like many of the mid-career breakouts over the past few seasons, Cron has elevated his flyball rate, so he could continue to hit for plenty of power throughout the season even if his current pace does not continue.
More News
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?