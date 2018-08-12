Cron is not in the lineup Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Manager Kevin Cash opted to trot out a lefty-heavy lineup against right-hander Marcus Stroman on Sunday, so Cron will retreat to the bench for a night off. Despite hitting 22 home runs thus far, the 28-year-old slugger is entrenched in a timeshare at designated hitter with Ji-Man Choi, and it doesn't seem like he'll gain any ground soon after Choi bashed two homers in the past three games.