Cron went 1-for-4 with a home run and a walk in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Red Sox.

Although he managed to slug a home run, Cron has struggled so far this season, as he entered Sunday's game with a dismal .167 batting average. Although most of Cron's starts this year have been in the DH spot, he will likely be in line to receive reps at first base with Brad Miller (groin) landing on the disabled list.