Cron went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in Friday's loss to the Mariners.

Cron hit a two-run blast -- his 14th homer of the year -- off reliever Alex Colome in the eighth to bring the Rays within one. It was Cron's second homer in three games, but those have been the only hits he's recorded over his last six contests. The 28-year-old is slashing .257/.325/.473 with 10 doubles, 35 RBI and 34 runs scored. Cron hit 16 home runs in each of the last three seasons as a member of the Angels, and with the increased playing time in Tampa Bay he appears poised to significantly exceed those figures.

