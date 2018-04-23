Rays' C.J. Cron: Homer barrage continues Sunday
Cron went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in a win over the Twins on Sunday.
Cron completed a weekend decimation of Twins pitching with his third round tripper over the last two games, blasting a first-inning Phil Hughes offering into left center to give the Rays an early 2-0 lead. The 28-year-old accumulated nearly half of his 13 RBI on these season over the last pair of outings, as he also drove in four runs on the strength of two homers Saturday. Following a slow start to his Rays career over the first three games of the season, Cron has come alive in April and has five two-hit tallies over the last six contests.
