Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Red Sox.

Cron went deep off Matt Barnes in the ninth inning to extend the team's lead heading into the final half inning. The 28-year-old slugger has now homered in consecutive games after a slow start to the month (.214/.250/.429 across 13 games), so he'll look to keep things rolling as the Rays head to Kansas City for a four-game set with the Royals.

More News
Our Latest Stories