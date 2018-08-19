Rays' C.J. Cron: Homers for second straight game
Cron went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Sunday's 2-0 win over the Red Sox.
Cron went deep off Matt Barnes in the ninth inning to extend the team's lead heading into the final half inning. The 28-year-old slugger has now homered in consecutive games after a slow start to the month (.214/.250/.429 across 13 games), so he'll look to keep things rolling as the Rays head to Kansas City for a four-game set with the Royals.
